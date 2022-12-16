Two sent to prison for 2021 beating death of Austin man

AUSTIN, Minn. – Two of the three men responsible for the 2021 killing of a Mower County man have been sentenced to prison.
Nickalos Dewayne Taylor, 19 of Austin, and Tyrone James Williams, 22 of Austin, both pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter in the death of 75-year-old William Hall.
Taylor has been ordered to spend five years and nine months behind bars, with credit for 416 days already served. Williams’ prison sentence will be four years long, with credit for 278 days already served.
Court documents state those two, along with Francisco Javier Lagunes Silva, 19 of Austin, and a 12-year-old male went to William Hall’s home on October 12, 2021 to try and steal marijuana. Hall wound up beaten to death during the attempted theft.
Lagunes Silva has also pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter. His sentencing is scheduled for January 19, 2023.