Two semis collide, killing Winnebago County man

ALGONA, Iowa – A Winnebago County man is killed in a Kossuth County collision.
The Iowa State Patrol says it happened just before 9 am Friday at the intersection of 70th Avenue and 160th Street. The Patrol says Chad Bjork, 49 of Albert City, was driving a semi south and failed to yield the right of way, crashing with the eastbound semi driven by Allan Schuler, 48 of Thompson.
The collision sent both semis into the southeast ditch, where both caught fire.
The State Patrol says Schuler died in the collision and Bjork was seriously injured. Bjork was flown by MercyOne Air to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.
The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, Algona Police Department, Kossuth County EMS, Algona Fire Department, Kossuth County Medical Examiner, Iowa DNR, and Iowa Motor Vehicle Enforcement assisted with this fatal collision.