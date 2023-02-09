Two Rochester area dairy processors to compete in the 2023 US Cheese Contest

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester area cheesemakers are set to compete in the 2023 United States Championship Cheese Contest.
Zumbrota Dairy Farmers of America and Rochester Prairie Farms Dairy will compete for the title of US Champion alongside dairy processors from around the country in Green Bay, Wisconsin later this month.
A panel of 41 expert judges will evaluate, score, and offer technical feedback for more than 2,000 dairy product entries.
"We're very excited for the opportunity for dairy processors to show off the great work that they do, show off their pride," said Grace Atherton, communications director of Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association.
This year will be the 21st biennial competition since the contest was founded in 1981.
"There's a lot of pride for craftsmanship in this industry, and it's really wonderful to see all those folks come together and show off what they can do, show off their new ideas for different products," Atherton said.
The contest will take place from Feb. 21 through Feb. 22 at Resch Expo in Green Bay, Wis. The winner will later be announced online on Feb. 23.
If you aren't able to attend online, you can track the event on the WCMA Facebook page.