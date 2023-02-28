Two Rivers Habitat For Humanity working to move family into new home

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Construction for a Two Rivers Habitat For Humanity home is nearing completion. The goal of the nonprofit is to help provide affordable homeownership for families in need. Work on the house began this past summer. Thanks to some donations from Ryan Windows & Siding, work on window installation was done today. The previous layout was two bedrooms and two bathrooms. A bedroom was added to help house the future occupants, which will be a mom and her two kids. The mother has helped work on the flooring as well as lots of other work. Jacob Dreyer, a board member for Two Rivers Habitat For Humanity, said work like this has a ripple effect.
“Making a neighborhood really come to life, and that’s really what Habitat is all about. We take some of these homes that maybe haven’t had the life in them for a while, and we’re gonna help a family buy their way in and-and make it their own home, and they’re gonna make lives here and really get to know their neighbors and make the community a better place," Dreyer said.
The hope is to get the family settled in sometime in March or April. Two Rivers Habitat For Humanity plans to have a housewarming party for the family around that time as well.