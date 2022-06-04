Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity starts work on renovating home for local family in need

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity’s mission aims to bring people together to build homes for families in need throughout Southeast Minnesota.
Saturday the non-profit started work on a Rochester house built in the 1940s. It was offered to Habitat after being repossessed by the city of Rochester and Olmsted County.
Future homebuyer, Jacki Hoffmeister is a single mother with two kids, 11-year old son and 9-year-old daughter who is autistic and non verbal.
“I never thought that I would get to this day and it's actually very teary for me, because I really never thought I would be here today, and I'm here, it's happening, and all you can do is try and it's worth it in the end.”
While the outside of the house is in good condition, the inside is being fully renovated.
“We'll start putting it all back together and make it virtually new inside - new kitchen, new cabinets, walls will be painted, new bathroom fixtures, all the things that would make this house a real gem for someone to move into,” says Volunteer Site Team Leader, Lou Behrens.
Habitat for Humanity invites anyone interested in helping to reach out to their local office.
“It's so worth it in the end to know that my family is going to have a home, in the near future. I encourage everybody to do whatever they need, if you need help, reach out,” says Hoffmeister.
The project is expected to be complete within the next three months.
Two Rivers will also be building a new home in Rochester for another family this summer.
If you'd like to volunteer, visit their website or call (507) 252-0849.