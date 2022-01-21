Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity receives big donation

ROCHESTER, Minn.- A Rochester non-profit received a generous donation from Rochester Motor Cars.
Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity received a $10,000 check today for it's new Habitat Handypro program.
The program is a home repair program providing service so people can stay in their homes. The money will be used to buy two new trailers to carry the non-profit's gear.
The money from the program will also go toward building affordable housing.
"It's very humbling and very rewarding to do this kind of job knowing we're making an impact on people's lives, that they're able to get affordable housing because affordable housing is a major issue in southeast Minnesota," says Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity Marketing and Communications Specialist Ken Quattin. "Now that we're able to get their homes repaired it's also very honoring to help people stay in their forever homes."
Rochester Motor Cars presented the check today at Rochester Toyota. it's marketing director Allie Happel is proud to partner with the non-profit.
"It was a great opportunity to present the check to Ken and Two Rivers Habitat For Humanity. From Rochester Motor Cars perspective we're super excited for this partnership in 2022. We're really looking forward to getting out on the job site and doing anything we can to help the house projects come to life."
Anyone interested in using Habitat HandyPro can contact Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity.