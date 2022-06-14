Two RCTC football players charged with assaulting a coach for an opposing team

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two football players for Rochester Community and Technical College (RCTC) are accused of assaulting a coach on an opposing team.
Rochester police say the incident happened on October 24, 2021, after a game between RCTC and Minnesota West Community and Technical College. Court documents state there was a fight between the teams and a Minnesota West coach reported grabbing an RCTC player to try and break it up.
Investigators say that RCTC player was defensive back Shan Stephen Fiorenza, 21 of Rochester, who then punched the Minnesota West coach five times. RCTC wide receiver Akim Abdul Richmond, 21 of Hawkins, Texas, then allegedly joined Fiorenza in throwing the coach to the ground and hitting him.
The coach told police he lost consciousness and was later diagnosed as having suffered a concussion.
Charges of third-degree assault and two counts of fifth-degree assault were filed against Fiorenza and Richmond on Monday.