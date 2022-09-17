Two plead guilty in 2021 beating death of Austin man

AUSTIN, Minn. – Two guilty pleas are entered over the 2021 killing of a Mower County man.
Tyrone James Williams, 22 of Austin, and Nickalos Dwayne Taylor, 18 of Austin, have both pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter for the death of William Hall.
Hall, 75, was found dead in his Austin home on October 13, 2021, when people delivering meals discovered his body. Court documents state Hall died from blunt-force injuries with rib fractures and hemorrhaging of various organs.
Investigators say Williams and Taylor, along with Francisco Javier Lagunes Silva, 19 of Austin, and a 12-year-old male went to Hall’s home to steal marijuana and wound up killing Hall. Law enforcement says a neighbor’s security camera recorded several young males near Hall’s home on October 12 and captured some audio indicating an encounter between Hall and the young males.
Lagunes Silva has pleaded not guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree murder, aiding and abetting aggravated robbery, and aiding and abetting first-degree assault. His trial is set for February 27, 2023.