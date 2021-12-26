Two people injured in Dodge County Crash

DODGE COUNTY, Minn. - Two people are injured after a Dodge County crash.
According to Minnesota State Patrol, 19-year-old Kate Huemoeller of Kasson was driving a Honda northbound on Highway 57 on Dec. 26. At Highway 57 and County Rd 24 in Milton Township at 11:28 a.m., the vehicle left the roadway, struck a guardrail, and rolled.
Huemoeller and 19-year-old passenger Jordyn Bauer, also of Kasson, were taken to St. Marys with non-life threatening injuries.
Alcohol is not suspected to be involved and both occupants were wearing seatbelts.