Two new invasive insect species have been detected in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) says two new invasive insects have been detected in the state.
MDA says it was vigilant homeowners who noticed and reported having the elm seed bug and the Asiatic garden beetle on the property.
MDA says the elm seed bug is native to Europe and was first confirmed in the United States in 2012. It is established in several western states, such as Oregon, Washington, and Utah. The insect has piercing-sucking mouth parts and primarily feeds on elm seeds but can also feed on linden and oak. The elm seed bug is mostly considered a nuisance pest like the box elder bug, as it can enter homes in large numbers. Box elder bugs are active in late summer and fall, but the elm seed bug is active in mid-June.
Adult elm seed bugs are about 1/3 inch long and a dark rusty-red and black color with a red underside. On the back behind the head, there is an upside-down black triangle set inside two rusty-red triangles. Next to the edges of the wings where the abdomen is exposed are alternating white and rusty red-black patches.
MDA says the elm seed bug is best managed by sealing cracks and crevices on the exterior of buildings so the insects cannot enter and vacuuming up insects that make it inside. Certain insecticides can be used to limit entry into structures.
The Asiatic garden beetle is native to Japan and China. It was first found in the United States in New Jersey in 1922 and has established itself in New England and a few Midwestern states, including Illinois and Indiana.
MDA says the beetle feeds on over 100 hosts, including fruit, vegetables, perennials, and annuals. Grubs prefer roots of ornamentals and garden plants. Preferred hosts include butterfly bush, rose, dahlia, aster, and chrysanthemum. Adults feed on the leaves and flowers of their host plants. Heavy infestations can strip vegetation to the leaf midribs.
Asiatic garden beetles are about 3/8 inch long, chestnut brown, and may have a slight iridescent sheen. The abdomen protrudes slightly from the wing covers. Adults emerge at night and fly actively when temperatures are above 70 degrees Fahrenheit. They are related to Japanese beetles but differ in that Japanese beetles fly and feed during the day and Asiatic garden beetles feed at night.
Since both elm seed bug and Asiatic garden beetle are newly discovered in Minnesota, the MDA says it wants to better understand where these insects may be in the state. Residents can report suspected sightings of both insects to the MDA’s Report a Pest line or call 1-888-545-6684.