Two multi-vehicle accidents on Highway 52 in Olmsted County

MARION TOWNSHIP, Minn. – There were two auto accidents about an hour apart on the same stretch of Highway 52 in Olmsted County on Wednesday.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the first happened at 12:42 pm near mile marker 46. A southbound semi driven by Andrew Darryl Graf, 30 of Hokah, and a northbound pickup truck driven by Alex Robert Gregory, 19 of New Prague, collided as the pickup truck approached the Interstate 90 ramp.
The State Patrol says Gregory suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for treatment. Graf was not hurt.
The second crash took place at 1:44 pm close to mile marker 47 on Highway 52. The State Patrol says Jonathan David Rothen, 18, of Lanesboro, Chloe Alyssa Mart, 18 of Utica, and Abigail Dawn Stafslien-Dumale, 23 of La Crosse, Wisconsin, were all driving south when their vehicles crashed together.
The only one hurt was an 11-year-old boy in Rothen’s vehicle who suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to St. Marys Hospital.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Rochester Fire Department, and Mayo Ambulance assisted with both accidents.