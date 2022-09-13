Two men sentenced for Halloween assault in Charles City

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Two people have now been sentenced for a Halloween beating in Floyd County.
Brandon Patrick Starkey, 29 of Charles City, and Zachary James Starkey, 29 of Charles City, have pleaded guilty to willful injury and domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury. Michelle Lea Keagle, 32 of Charles City, has entered a guilty plea to willful injury and assault causing bodily injury.
Investigators say Keagle and the Starkeys attacked another person on October 31, 2021, in Charles City. Court documents state it began as an argument between intoxicated friends and left the victim with a severe cut to the left eyebrow, a left orbital fracture, and left orbital muscle damage.
Brandon Starkey has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and fined $430. Zachary Starkey has been ordered to spend 30 days in jail and three to five years of supervised probation and pay a $430 fine. Both Starkeys must also complete all recommended substance abuse and mental health treatment.
Keagle is scheduled to be sentenced on October 24.