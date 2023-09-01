Two men plead not guilty over 2022 shootout in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two men Rochester police say were involved in a summer shootout are pleading not guilty.
Kacey Emmanuel Kamara, 31 of Rochester, is charged with second-degree assault, aggravated first-degree tampering with a witness, drive by shooting, and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence.
Larry Dion Jackson, 38 of St. Charles, is accused of second-degree assault and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence.
Investigators say Jackson beat up Kamara’s brother in the 1000 block of West Center Street on June 3, 2022. Police say his brother later met up with Kamara and they returned to the scene of the assault. Court documents state Jackson fired multiple shots at Kamara and others in a car while Kamara fired one shot back at Jackson as the vehicle sped away.
Kamara then allegedly threatened to harm two witnesses if they told anyone what had happened.
Jackson and Kamara were both arrested on July 8, 2022.
Jackson’s trial is scheduled to start on March 11, 2024. Kamara’s trial is set to begin on December 11.