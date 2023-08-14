 Skip to main content
Two men facing charges after a large brawl Friday night in NW Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two men are in jail after a fight that started with kids escalated into adults getting involved.

Rochester police say they got a report of a disturbance around 6:30 pm Friday at the townhomes in the 3000 block of 25th Street NW.  Witnesses said a large group of kids started out playing, but it turned into a fight and parents got involved.

Investigators say two adult men approached, one handed a gun to the other, and then started making threats.  Police say the gun was later left in a home and was seized after a search warrant was issued.

Facing charges are:

Christopher Brown, 22 of Rochester – carry a pistol without a permit, threats of violence, second-degree assault, and second-degree riot.

Emmandarry David, 24 of Rochester – second-degree riot and threats of violence.

