Two men arrested for attempted murder in northeast Iowa

POSTVILLE, Iowa – Two men are charged with attempted murder after gunfire in northeast Iowa.
The Postville Police Department says it received multiple 911 calls around 5 pm Monday about gunshots in the 400 block of State Drive.
After an investigation, charges have now been filed against two men:
Ayale Bullahi Ali, 19 of Postville, is accused of attempted murder and first-degree burglary.
Mohamed Ahmed Nour, 22 of Postville, is charged with attempted murder and first-degree burglary.
Investigators say Ali and Nour forced their way into an apartment and shot the occupant of the apartment in the face and leg. The victim was taken to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse for treatment of his wounds.
Court documents state the shooting stemmed from an altercation between the three men on Sunday.
The Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office, Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, Monona Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation assisted with this case.