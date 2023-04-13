"Two Men and a Truck" gear up for moving season

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Busy moving season is right around the corner and Rochester's "Two Men and a Truck" moving services is gearing up for the spike in movers this season.
A lot less people move in winter - but "Two Men and a Truck" were able to keep on 30 staff on for this winter. This summer, the business is planning to have 20 trucks up and running. That means they're hoping to have 50-55 people working for them by then.
Peak moving season usually kicks off in May.
Kevin Sarmiento with "Two Men and a Truck" said the business saw a bit of a drop in movers last summer compared to the start of the covid-19 pandemic - he believes that was because of less people changing jobs and moving cities.
"But we did see a nice constant flow with that. I think even though the world wasn't as scared as when it first started with prioritizing things like that, keeping that consistency and making sure our guys are safe and have masks available for customers for their convenience and making sure we keep sanitizing our trucks and keep everything clean - it was just a good habit to add," said Sarmiento.
As gas prices continue to trend upwards, Sarmiento said they have something in place that doesn't add any extra stress onto the customer, but also covers potential spikes in gas prices.
"We've added a fuel charge as something to try and cushion the blow of gas prices fluctuating. We didn't want to penny-pinch any of the customers because at the end of the day we're trying to relieve stress, not add onto it. We found great success with adding that fuel charge and keeping it consistent knowing that we're going to provide great service and we haven't had much kick-back," he said.
Just this year, "Two Men and a Truck" added a junk removal service, and Sarmiento said a lot of people have been using service that to kick start their spring cleaning and de-cluttering.