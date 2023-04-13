"Two Men and a Truck" gear up for moving season

 Skip to main content
...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Again Today...

.Another day of unseasonable warmth coupled with breezy southerly
winds and deep mixing will renew the threat for critical fire
weather conditions from late this morning through this evening.

Relative humidity values fall to around 15 to 25 percent this
afternoon and early evening. East of the Mississippi River,
expect southerly winds of 15-20 mph, gusting to 25-30 mph. West of
the river, these southerly winds will be around 20-25 mph,
gusting to 30-35 mph. Very dry fine fuels will promote quick
ignitions and rapid spread of any fire that gets started, making
them difficult to control.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS FOR NORTHEAST IOWA,
SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA, AND FROM SOUTHWEST INTO CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a Red Flag
Warning for for low humidity and gusty winds, which is in effect
from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening. The Fire Weather
Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa, Mitchell, Howard, Winneshiek,
Allamakee, Floyd, Chickasaw, Fayette and Clayton. In
Minnesota, Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted, Winona, Mower, Fillmore
and Houston. In Wisconsin, Clark, Buffalo, Trempealeau,
Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Vernon, Crawford,
Richland and Grant.

* TIMING...From 11 am through 8 pm.

* WINDS...East of the Mississippi River, southerly winds of 15-20
mph, gusting to 25-30 mph. West of the river, southerly winds
around 20-25 mph, gusting to 30-35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the 80s.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that start will quickly become difficult
to control and spread rapidly. Please heed any local burning
bans.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

"Two Men and a Truck" gear up for moving season

Moving season is right around the corner and we're taking a look at how one Rochester business is preparing for an increase in moves this spring.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Busy moving season is right around the corner and Rochester's "Two Men and a Truck" moving services is gearing up for the spike in movers this season.

A lot less people move in winter - but "Two Men and a Truck" were able to keep on 30 staff on for this winter. This summer, the business is planning to have 20 trucks up and running. That means they're hoping to have 50-55 people working for them by then.

Peak moving season usually kicks off in May.

Kevin Sarmiento with "Two Men and a Truck" said the business saw a bit of a drop in movers last summer compared to the start of the covid-19 pandemic - he believes that was because of less people changing jobs and moving cities.

"But we did see a nice constant flow with that. I think even though the world wasn't as scared as when it first started with prioritizing things like that, keeping that consistency and making sure our guys are safe and have masks available for customers for their convenience and making sure we keep sanitizing our trucks and keep everything clean - it was just a good habit to add," said Sarmiento.

As gas prices continue to trend upwards, Sarmiento said they have something in place that doesn't add any extra stress onto the customer, but also covers potential spikes in gas prices.

"We've added a fuel charge as something to try and cushion the blow of gas prices fluctuating. We didn't want to penny-pinch any of the customers because at the end of the day we're trying to relieve stress, not add onto it. We found great success with adding that fuel charge and  keeping it consistent knowing that we're going to provide great service and we haven't had much kick-back," he said.

Just this year, "Two Men and a Truck" added a junk removal service, and Sarmiento said a lot of people have been using service that to kick start their spring cleaning and de-cluttering.

