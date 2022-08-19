Two law enforcement agencies raise money for Special Olympics

ROCHESTER, Minn. Rochester Police Department and Olmsted County Sheriff's Office spent Friday morning raising money for Special Olympics in a unique way.
Both agencies joined together for the "Cop on a Rooftop" fundraiser. The money raised while they spent time camped out at a local Dunkin' goes to help make sure Special Olympics athletes are able to participate in sports throughout southeastern Minnesota. Both agencies have been holding the fundraiser for five years.
"There's no other organization that I have been a part of that provides us the law enforcement officers, the great emotions and feelings and support that we get from the athletes and there families for what we do here. It's just been a tremendous opportunity that I can't think of doing anything else," says Sheriff Kevin Torgerson.
More than $1,600 was donated. Anyone interested in donating can click here