Two killed in northeast Iowa motorcycle accident

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa – Two people are dead after a motorcycle hits a pedestrian in northeast Iowa.
The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says Wyatt Rex Tibbals, 21 of Cresco, was riding a motorcycle at a high rate of speed on County Road A14 when he struck Finn Lee Ronken, 22 of Canton, Minnesota, who was in the road.
The Sheriff’s Office says the collision happened around 7:18 pm Sunday in the 3200 block of County Road A14 and killed both Tibbals and Ronken.
The Iowa State Patrol, Howard County Sheriff’s Office, Cresco Police Department, Howard County Ambulance, and Winneshiek (WinnMed) Ambulance/Medical Examiner assisted with this incident.