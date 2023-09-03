Two killed after motorcycle/truck collision in Wright county

WOOLSTOCK, Iowa – A collision Saturday afternoon in Wright County left two people dead.
The Iowa State Patrol says the crash took place just before 3 pm at the intersection of 330th Street and Ida Avenue near Woolstock. Patricia Krieger, 49 of Woolstock, was eastbound in a pickup truck on 330th Street and Eric Gustafson, 52 of Thompson, was following her on a motorcycle.
The State Patrol says Gustafson tried to pass Krieger just as she was turning left onto Ida Avenue and their vehicles collided. The State Patrol say the crash killed Gustafson and his passenger, Mindy Chandler, 48 of Waukee. Krieger was not injured.
The Wright County Sheriff’s Office, Woolstock Fire Department, and Eagle Grove EMS assisted with this accident.