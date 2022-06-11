 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Two Iowans hurt in southern Minnesota truck crash

  • 0
Minnesota State Patrol good 3.jpg

STEELE COUNTY, Minn. – Two Iowans are injured after a truck crash in southern Minnesota.

The State Patrol says it happened around 1:25 am Saturday on southbound Interstate 35 near mile marker 29 in Steele County.

Kyle Seth Skartvedt, 23 of Ames was driving a 2017 Freightliner truck when he lost control.  The truck hit the median guardrail and rolled.

The State Patrol says Skartvedt and a passenger, Patrick Michael Clark, 45 of Mason City, suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital in Owatonna.

The Ellendale Fire Department and the Steele County Sheriff’s Office assisted with this crash.

Tags

Recommended for you