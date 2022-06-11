Two Iowans hurt in southern Minnesota truck crash

STEELE COUNTY, Minn. – Two Iowans are injured after a truck crash in southern Minnesota.
The State Patrol says it happened around 1:25 am Saturday on southbound Interstate 35 near mile marker 29 in Steele County.
Kyle Seth Skartvedt, 23 of Ames was driving a 2017 Freightliner truck when he lost control. The truck hit the median guardrail and rolled.
The State Patrol says Skartvedt and a passenger, Patrick Michael Clark, 45 of Mason City, suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital in Owatonna.
The Ellendale Fire Department and the Steele County Sheriff’s Office assisted with this crash.