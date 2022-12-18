Two injured in three-vehicle collision Friday in SE Minnesota

HOUSTON COUNTY, Minn. – Two people were hurt, one seriously, in a three-vehicle collision Friday in southeastern Minnesota.
The State Patrol says it happened around 3:48 pm on Highway 44 in Caledonia Township in Houston County. The State Patrol says a southbound vehicle slid on the snow and ice-covered road, went into the northbound lane, and struck two other vehicles.
One driver, Rebecka Ann Marschall, 22 of Caledonia, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Gundersen Health System for treatment. A 16-year-old passenger in another vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
The Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Caledonia police, fire, and ambulance all assisted with this accident.