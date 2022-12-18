 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Two injured in three-vehicle collision Friday in SE Minnesota

  • Updated
  • 0
Minnesota State Patrol good 3.jpg

HOUSTON COUNTY, Minn. – Two people were hurt, one seriously, in a three-vehicle collision Friday in southeastern Minnesota.

The State Patrol says it happened around 3:48 pm on Highway 44 in Caledonia Township in Houston County.  The State Patrol says a southbound vehicle slid on the snow and ice-covered road, went into the northbound lane, and struck two other vehicles.

One driver, Rebecka Ann Marschall, 22 of Caledonia, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Gundersen Health System for treatment.  A 16-year-old passenger in another vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Caledonia police, fire, and ambulance all assisted with this accident.

Tags

Recommended for you