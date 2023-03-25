Two injured in Mason City crash Saturday afternoon

MASON CITY, Iowa - Two people were injured in a Saturday afternoon crash, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
The Iowa State Patrol says 49-year-old Roungaroun Phaiboun of Clear Lake was at the intersection of 5th St. SW and N. President Ave. when he was hit by 33-year-old Joseph Lee Pohlman of Mason City, who failed to yield at a stop sign.
Phaiboun then hit a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Rodney Patrick Hanson of Mason City.
Both Phaiboun and Pohlman were transported to MercyOne for injuries.
The accident remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.
Mason City Fire, Mason City Police Department, and the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office also assisted on the scene.