Two injured in Highway 52 collision in Goodhue County

PINE ISLAND TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Two people were hurt in a two-vehicle collision that closed Highway 52 in Goodhue County Friday.
It happened just before 3:30 pm at mile marker 76. The Minnesota State Patrol says Patricia Ann Heath, 83 of Rochester, was making a u-turn in the northbound lanes when she collided with the northbound semi driven by Alishire Abdi Mahamed, 36 of St. Cloud.
Both Heath and Mahamed were taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for treatment of what are described as non-life threatening injuries.
The Zumbrota Police Department, Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, and Zumbrota Ambulance and Fire all assisted with this accident.
ZUMBROTA, Minn. – Northbound Highway 52 between MN 60 and 490th Street has been closed due to a crash.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the southbound lanes have been closed to all traffic except for emergency vehicles and a detour is in place.
MnDOT says this closure could last until 8 pm.