Two injured in Freeborn County rollover Tuesday morning

HAYWARD TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Two people were hurt in a one-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Freeborn County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says Elizabeth Jolene Adams, 32 of Osage, Iowa, was driving west on Interstate 90 when she lost control in icy conditions, went into the ditch, and rolled. This accident happened around 8:30 am near mile marker 166.
Adams and another passenger, Connie Rae Cowell, 57 of Mankato, suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital. Three juvenile passengers from Osage, IA, were not hurt.
The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.