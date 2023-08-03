Two hurt in pickup truck crash in Freeborn County

FREEMAN TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A pickup rollover injured two people in Freeborn County Thursday afternoon.
The crash happened just after 1:30 pm on southbound Interstate 35. The Minnesota State Patrol says Reed Hogate, 79 of Highland, California, was driving near mile marker 4 when he lost control and rolled his pickup truck.
Reed Hogate and a passenger, Troy Reed Hogate, 57 of Sherwood, Oregon, suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries and were taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for treatment.
The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Glenville Fire Department, and Mayo Ambulance assisted with this accident.