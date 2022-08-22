 Skip to main content
Two hurt in I-35 crash in Freeborn County

Minnesota State Patrol good 3.jpg
 

GENEVA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A pickup truck and camper trailer crashed Monday in Freeborn County.

It happened just before 2 pm on southbound Interstate 35.  The Minnesota State Patrol says the 2017 GMC Sierra lost control near mile marker 24, went into the southbound ditch and rolled.

The names of the driver, a 67-year-old man from Sioux City, Iowa, and a 67-year-old female passenger has not been released.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Geneva Fire Department, Mayo Clinic Ambulance, and Minnesota Department of Transportation assisted at the scene.

