Two hurt in I-35 crash in Freeborn County

GENEVA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A pickup truck and camper trailer crashed Monday in Freeborn County.
It happened just before 2 pm on southbound Interstate 35. The Minnesota State Patrol says the 2017 GMC Sierra lost control near mile marker 24, went into the southbound ditch and rolled.
The names of the driver, a 67-year-old man from Sioux City, Iowa, and a 67-year-old female passenger has not been released.
The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Geneva Fire Department, Mayo Clinic Ambulance, and Minnesota Department of Transportation assisted at the scene.