Two guilty pleas over Olmsted County chase that ended with a Dodge county crash

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Both men charged with robbing a construction site and leading law enforcement on a chase have not pleaded guilty.
Court documents state that Kyle Lee Felter, 37 of Oronoco, and Taylor Allen Suchla, 31 of Minneapolis, burglarized an under-construction apartment complex in the 4600 block of Pines View Place NW on August 27, 2022, then drove away in a Dodge Caravan. Investigators say Felter and Suchla almost crashed head-on with an officer and a chase began into Dodge County.
Law enforcement says the two men crashed in the 1000 block of Frontier Road SE in Byron and were eventually found by a drone from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.
Felter pleaded guilty in November 2022 to third-degree burglary and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. He’s been sentenced to two years and nine months in prison, with credit for 128 days already served. Suchla has now pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary. His sentencing is scheduled for May 4.