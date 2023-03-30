 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Strong Spring Storm to Bring Heavy Snow to the Region...

.A complex storm system will begin to affect the area this
afternoon, finally ending Saturday and bringing a variety of
weather with it including heavy rain, severe storms, and heavy
snow. A wintry mix with some freezing rain and icing is looking
more likely for the Highway 29 corridor and north tonight. Ice
accumulations of around one-quarter inch could occur by morning. A
Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Taylor county.

Most of the wintry mix should change to rain Friday. Rain changes
to snow Friday night, with heavy, wet snow. At this time, the
heaviest snow looks to fall north of Highway 10 in northcentral
Wisconsin with 6 to 10 inches of accumulation. Farther south,
amounts are less confident due to potential differences in when
the rain switches over to snow and how far south the heavy snow
will make it. In addition northwest winds will increase on the
backside of the storm with gusts 35 to 45 mph with reduced
visibilities and some blowing and drifting of snow. The winds will
remain elevated Saturday morning.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING
THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Blowing and
drifting of snow in open areas.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Two guilty pleas over Olmsted County chase that ended with a Dodge county crash

  • 0
Kyle Felter and Taylor Suchla

Kyle Felter  (left) and Taylor Suchla.

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Both men charged with robbing a construction site and leading law enforcement on a chase have not pleaded guilty.

Court documents state that Kyle Lee Felter, 37 of Oronoco, and Taylor Allen Suchla, 31 of Minneapolis, burglarized an under-construction apartment complex in the 4600 block of Pines View Place NW on August 27, 2022, then drove away in a Dodge Caravan.  Investigators say Felter and Suchla almost crashed head-on with an officer and a chase began into Dodge County.

Law enforcement says the two men crashed in the 1000 block of Frontier Road SE in Byron and were eventually found by a drone from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

Felter pleaded guilty in November 2022 to third-degree burglary and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.  He’s been sentenced to two years and nine months in prison, with credit for 128 days already served.  Suchla has now pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary.  His sentencing is scheduled for May 4.

Tags

Recommended for you