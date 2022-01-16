Two from Rochester injured in Goodhue County collision

PINE ISLAND TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Three are injured, including two people from Rochester, after a Saturday evening collision in Goodhue County.
It happened around 7:30 pm on Highway 52. The Minnesota State Patrol says Richard Paul Bisset, 69 of Rochester, and Breanna Jean Sather, 31 of Pine Island, were both driving north when they crashed at the Highway 52 intersection with 500th Street.
Bisset, Sather, and a passenger in Bisset’s vehicle, Katherine Hannah Falk, 39 of Rochester, all suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries. All three were taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for treatment.
The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Zumbrota Police Department, Pine Island Fire Department, and Zumbrota Ambulance assisted with this accident.