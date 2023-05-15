Two from Rochester hurt in Fillmore County collision

CHATFIELD TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A two-vehicle collision in Fillmore County Monday evening injured two people from Rochester.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it occurred just before 7:30 pm at the intersection of Highway 52 and 300th Street. Tyler J. Shaw, 31 of Chatfield, was driving west and Amy Lynn Sinnwell, 38 of Rochester was southbound when they crashed.
Sinnwell and a 10-year-old male passenger suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries and were taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment.
The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office, Chatfield Fire Department, and Chatfield Ambulance assisted with this accident.