Two from Fillmore County involved in Winona County crash

WINONA COUNTY, Minn. – Two people from Fillmore County are involved in a car/animal collision Thursday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 8 pm on eastbound Interstate 90 in Winona County.  A 44-year-old man from Rushford was driving east when he hit an animal near mile marker 240. 

The names and conditions of the driver and a 14-year-old female passenger from Rushford have not been released, but the State Patrol is calling this an injury accident.

Lewiston Ambulance assisted at the scene.

