Two fires broke out Thursday in Worth County

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa – The Northwood Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company (NVFRC) responded to two fires Thursday.
Shortly after 2:30 pm, firefighters dealt with flames in rural northwest Hartland Township. NVFRC says it appears a fire from Tuesday rekindled and the dry and windy conditions allowed it to spread to a nearby grove. Firefighters were on the scene nearly three hours getting the blaze under control. The Lake Mills Fire Department and Worth County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.
Firefighters then got a call about a possible building on fire in Northwood. When crews arrived, they found the property owner had managed to extinguish the flames shortly after being alerted to them.