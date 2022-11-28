Two drivers sent to the hospital after Spring Valley collision

SPRING VALLEY, Minn. – Two people are sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle collision in Fillmore County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 3:30 pm Monday at the intersection of Main Street and Highway 63 in Spring Valley. Terry Winjum Allard, 62 of Grand Meadow, was driving north and a 16-year-old male was eastbound when they crashed.
The State Patrol says Allard and the 16-year-old were both taken to St. Marys Hospital.
The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office and Spring Valley Fire Department assisted with this accident.