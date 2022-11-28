 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Snow and A Glazing of Ice Expected Tuesday...

.A winter storm will bring a mixture of snow and light freezing
precipitation accompanied by stronger northwest winds during the
morning and into the evening Tuesday. Blowing snow and hazardous
travel is anticipated; especially over northern and northwest
Iowa. Elsewhere, light rain will change to a frozen mix farther
south resulting in some travel impacts by the evening commute.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM
CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
up to 3 inches is expected with highest amounts near the
Minnesota border. Areas with ice accumulations will see mainly a
light glazing. Winds are expected to gust as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of Northern, Western, and Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Windy conditions will result in blowing
snow during the day northwest and north. Very cold wind chills
will arrive by the early Wednesday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Most vehicle crashes
occur in lighter amounts of snow and ice. Plan on extra time to
reach your destination safely Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Two drivers sent to the hospital after Spring Valley collision

Minnesota State Patrol good 3.jpg

SPRING VALLEY, Minn. – Two people are sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle collision in Fillmore County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 3:30 pm Monday at the intersection of Main Street and Highway 63 in Spring Valley.  Terry Winjum Allard, 62 of Grand Meadow, was driving north and a 16-year-old male was eastbound when they crashed.

The State Patrol says Allard and the 16-year-old were both taken to St. Marys Hospital.

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office and Spring Valley Fire Department assisted with this accident.

