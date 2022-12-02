 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to around 50
mph.

* WHERE...All of central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects
including holiday decorations. Tree limbs could be blown down
and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers are moving through north
central Iowa this evening and will cause brief, significant
reduction of visibility in some places. A dusting of snow
accumulation is possible and may cause slick spots on roads.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...Visibility Reductions with Quick Moving Line of Snow Showers
Nearing I-35 and Moving Along Highway 20...

Quick, visibility reduction under a mile at times have occurred
across north central Iowa this evening. A motorist reported
visibility under a half a mile and whiteout conditions, which
lasted for about 7 miles as they drove on Highway 20 in Calhoun
County a short time ago. While snowfall totals will generally be
a dusting, slicks spots may develop on roadways. Further,
sustained winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts over 45 mph will blow
the falling snow and make for tricky travel this evening.

Motorists should prepare for quick changes in visibility in a short
distance as snow showers move in and out of the area. Further,
travel on roadways may be more difficult with the gusty winds,
especially for high profile vehicles. Motorists are urged to
exercise caution if driving this evening.

Two drivers killed in southeast Minnesota collision

Fatal crash 1

HOUSTON COUNTY, Minn. – Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash in southeast Minnesota.

It happened just before 4 pm Friday on Highway 26 in Houston County.  The Minnesota State patrol says Alan Eldor Wunnecka, 60 of Brownsville, was driving north and James Paul Adducci, 42 of La Crosse, Wisconsin, was driving south when they collided in the northbound lane in Jefferson Township.

The State Patrol says neither Wunnecka nor Adducci were wearing their seat belts and both were killed.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office, New Albin Fire Department, and Tri State Ambulance assisted with this fatal accident.

