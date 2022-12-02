Two drivers killed in southeast Minnesota collision

HOUSTON COUNTY, Minn. – Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash in southeast Minnesota.
It happened just before 4 pm Friday on Highway 26 in Houston County. The Minnesota State patrol says Alan Eldor Wunnecka, 60 of Brownsville, was driving north and James Paul Adducci, 42 of La Crosse, Wisconsin, was driving south when they collided in the northbound lane in Jefferson Township.
The State Patrol says neither Wunnecka nor Adducci were wearing their seat belts and both were killed.
The Houston County Sheriff’s Office, New Albin Fire Department, and Tri State Ambulance assisted with this fatal accident.