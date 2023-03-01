Two drivers hurt in Dover Township collision Wednesday afternoon

DOVER TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One person is sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle collision in Olmsted County.
It took place at 3:45 pm Wednesday at the intersection of Highway 14 and Olmsted County Road 10. The Minnesota State Patrol says Audriana Clara Dugan, 19 of Rochester was driving north and Tate Bradley Fieck, 21 of Rochester, was westbound when the vehicles crashed.
Both drivers suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries but only Dugan was taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Dover Fire Department, and Eyota EMS assisted with this accident.