Two big lottery winners in Clear Lake

CLIVE, Iowa – A Clear Lake woman says she nearly threw away a $100,000 winning lottery ticket while a Clear Lake man has won a $10,000 Mega Millions prize.
Pamela Litzel claimed the second top prize in the “$100,000 Mega Crossword” scratch game. She bought her winning ticket at Randy’s Neighborhood Market at 20 S. Fourth St. in Clear Lake.
“I almost threw it away!” says Litzel, 70. “I didn’t think it was a winner, and I thought, ‘Well, I’m just going to check over these old tickets before I throw them.’ And lo and behold!”
Litzel, who works for a custom cabinetry company, says she’s had her eye on retirement for a while and hopes after her big win, she finally can.
Gary Whitehurst hit it big when he matched four of five white balls and the Mega Ball in the August 11 Mega Millions drawing. He was one number away from winning that night’s $20 million jackpot.
“It’ll shock you for a moment,” says Whitehurst. “You’re used to winning $2.”
Whitehurst purchased his winning ticket at the Kwik Star at 1006 N. 20th St. in Clear Lake, and claimed his prize at the lottery’s Mason City regional office.