...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values from 95 to 102 expected.

* WHERE...In Iowa, Mitchell, Howard, Floyd and Chickasaw
Counties. In Minnesota, Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted, Mower and
Fillmore Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 PM to 9 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Two big lottery winners in Clear Lake

Clear Lake lottery winners

Pamela Litzel (right) and Gary Whitehurst.  Photos courtesy of the Iowa Lottery.

CLIVE, Iowa – A Clear Lake woman says she nearly threw away a $100,000 winning lottery ticket while a Clear Lake man has won a $10,000 Mega Millions prize.

Pamela Litzel claimed the second top prize in the “$100,000 Mega Crossword” scratch game.  She bought her winning ticket at Randy’s Neighborhood Market at 20 S. Fourth St. in Clear Lake.

“I almost threw it away!” says Litzel, 70.  “I didn’t think it was a winner, and I thought, ‘Well, I’m just going to check over these old tickets before I throw them.’ And lo and behold!”

Litzel, who works for a custom cabinetry company, says she’s had her eye on retirement for a while and hopes after her big win, she finally can.

Gary Whitehurst hit it big when he matched four of five white balls and the Mega Ball in the August 11 Mega Millions drawing.  He was one number away from winning that night’s $20 million jackpot.

“It’ll shock you for a moment,” says Whitehurst.  “You’re used to winning $2.”

Whitehurst purchased his winning ticket at the Kwik Star at 1006 N. 20th St. in Clear Lake, and claimed his prize at the lottery’s Mason City regional office.

