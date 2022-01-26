Two arrested for Clear Lake convenience store robbery on Sunday

MASON CITY, Iowa – Two people have been arrested in connection with the robbery of a Clear Lake convenience store.
The Clear Lake Police Department says Houston D. Conway, 23 of Britt, and Alexa Cockrell, 25 of Britt, were picked up Wednesday in Mason City and booked into the Cerro Gordo County jail on charges of second-degree robbery.
Clear Lake police say these arrests were the result of an extensive investigation into the robbery Sunday morning at the Casey’s General Store on US Highway 18 East. Investigators worked closely with the Mason City Police Department and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and similar robberies that recently happened in Mason City remain under investigation.