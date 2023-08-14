 Skip to main content
Two arrested after a gun was seen in a Rochester park

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A report of someone raising a gun leads to two men getting arrested.

The Rochester Police Department says around 6:40 pm Sunday, someone reported driving by Essex Park and seeing someone raise a gun.  Police went to the scene and found two men and a vehicle.  Officers say a gun was found in the vehicle that belonged to the passenger, Mahad Ahmed, 22 of Rochester.

Ahmed is charged with carrying a pistol under the influence of alcohol and supplying alcohol to someone under 21.  Police say Ahmed had permit to carry the pistol.

Abdinajib Ismail, 19, was charged with fourth-degree DWI.

