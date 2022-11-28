 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Snow and A Glazing of Ice Expected Tuesday...

.A winter storm will bring a mixture of snow and light freezing
precipitation accompanied by stronger northwest winds during the
morning and into the evening Tuesday. Blowing snow and hazardous
travel is anticipated; especially over northern and northwest
Iowa. Elsewhere, light rain will change to a frozen mix farther
south resulting in some travel impacts by the evening commute.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM
CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
up to 3 inches is expected with highest amounts near the
Minnesota border. Areas with ice accumulations will see mainly a
light glazing. Winds are expected to gust as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of Northern, Western, and Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Windy conditions will result in blowing
snow during the day northwest and north. Very cold wind chills
will arrive by the early Wednesday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Most vehicle crashes
occur in lighter amounts of snow and ice. Plan on extra time to
reach your destination safely Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Twice Is Nice is tackling Cyber Monday

  • Updated
  • 0

It's time to shop until you drop on Cyber Monday, and what better way than to do it locally.

AUSTIN, Minn.-Cyber Monday is in full swing, and a small business took a hybrid approach to handling the popular shopping day. Since the store Twice Is Nice doesn't do online sales, they've relied on promotions through Facebook as well as counting on their loyal customers to push the home decor and Christmas merch they've got on sale. Sandra Bell, owner of the store, said she's grateful for the support of her loyal customers.

“We have been so blessed and just overly ‘wow’ that everybody still continues to love our store and everything that we pick out," Bell said.

If you want to check the store out, they'll have new specials every week through Christmas Eve.

