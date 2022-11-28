Twice Is Nice is tackling Cyber Monday

AUSTIN, Minn.-Cyber Monday is in full swing, and a small business took a hybrid approach to handling the popular shopping day. Since the store Twice Is Nice doesn't do online sales, they've relied on promotions through Facebook as well as counting on their loyal customers to push the home decor and Christmas merch they've got on sale. Sandra Bell, owner of the store, said she's grateful for the support of her loyal customers.
“We have been so blessed and just overly ‘wow’ that everybody still continues to love our store and everything that we pick out," Bell said.
If you want to check the store out, they'll have new specials every week through Christmas Eve.