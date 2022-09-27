'Turtle Mountain Animal Rescue' makes a stop in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A North Dakota based animal rescue is on a road trip to give adoptable pets a new home. On Tuesday night, they made a stop in Rochester to drop off a newly adopted kitten.
KIMT News 3 was there for the exchange as the kitten was put into the arms of its new owner.
The non-profit organization is called 'Turtle Mountain Animal Rescue' out of Rolla, North Dakota, an area that's underserved where veterinary access is hard to come by.
While on the road, they've so far made seven stops to hand over pets to their new owners, which is something they don't normally do.
"With times where they are right now shelters across the country are struggling to find adopters and fosters," said founder, Keith Benning. "So with our social media presence, we get a lot of people that are out of state that they want animals that we might have. So in those cases, we try and coordinate a trip to where you know, we can find homeless for some because when somebody adopts an animal from a shelter, you save two. You save the animal that you adopt and you save the one that it makes space for."
Turtle Mountain Animal Rescue has a large social media presence. Its Facebook page has more than 470,000 followers.
