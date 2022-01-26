Thursday will start off with temperatures above average in the middle to upper 20s, but after the passage of a cold front, northwesterly winds will be ushering in colder air. Temperatures will be falling throughout the day, and will eventually drop below zero for Thursday night into Friday morning. Luckily this cold spell will be short lived, as temperatures will moderate through the weekend.
TURNING COLDER: Temperatures will be falling through the day on Thursday
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
