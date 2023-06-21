Tuition freeze approved for RCTC, Riverland, other colleges and universities

 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT TUESDAY THROUGH 9 PM
CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for ozone pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
category.

* WHERE...southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 12 PM CDT Tuesday through 9 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and
people who are active outdoors, may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ground-level ozone is expected to be high
during the afternoon hours on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday across
southeast Minnesota.

Sunny skies, warm temperatures, and low humidity will create an
environment favorable for two types of pollutants (Volatile Organic
Compounds and Nitrogen Oxides) to react in the air to produce ground-
level ozone. These pollutants will be transported by southerly winds
from the Chicago area, northeast Iowa, and southeast Minnesota.

Ozone will be highest during the afternoon and early evening hours
when sunshine is most abundant, and temperatures are highest. Ozone
will be low in the morning, late evening, and overnight. Ozone
levels are expected to reach the orange air quality index (AQI)
category, a level considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, across
southeast Minnesota. The alert area includes Rochester and Winona.
In the orange area, sensitive groups should limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who are
active outdoors, should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/current-air-;
quality-conditions. You can find additional information about health;
and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-;
climate/air-quality-and-health.

Tuition freeze approved for RCTC, Riverland, other colleges and universities

  • 0
Riverland Community College

The sign at the entrance of Riverland Community College's east parking lot

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Board of Trustees of the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities has approved a freeze on undergraduate tuition.

The Board says that was made possible after the Minnesota Legislature approved a $292.9 million investment in the colleges and universities of Minnesota State, allowing them to freeze tuition rates for undergraduate degree-granting programs for the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 academic years at 2022-2023 academic year rates.

Minnesota State College Southeast in Red Wing, Riverland Community College, Rochester Community and Technical College, and Winona State University are among the schools affected by the tuition freeze.

“We have deep appreciation for the leadership that Chair Gene Pelowski, Chair Omar Fateh, committee members, and Governor Walz showed in making this tuition freeze possible with their historic investment in higher education,” says Devinder Malhotra, chancellor of Minnesota State.  “The funding positions the colleges and universities of Minnesota State to respond to the critical needs of students, promotes equitable student success, and will help provide Minnesota the talent and workforce it needs.”

In addition to the tuition freeze, The Board says they received funding for:

-          The “North Star Promise” - a scholarship program that provides access to public higher education without tuition cost for students from families with annual incomes of less than $80,000. The program will become available FY2025.

-          Student support initiatives that will help campuses address basic needs insecurity, mental health, and other high-need student support services.

-          Developing and expanding industry sector programming to build capacity and support new and redesigned curricular options with an emphasis on offering students work-based learning experiences. State funds will be matched with cash or in-kind contributions from non-state sources.

-          Improving college and university equipment and learning environments – state funds will be matched with cash or in-kind contributions from non-state sources.

-          Expanding offerings in free course materials and resources, including through open educational resources, open textbooks, and implementation of “Z-Degrees” (complete associate or bachelor's degree programs that exclusively use course resources that are available at no cost to students).

-          Continuing the highly successful Workforce Development Scholarship program that encourages students to enter programs in high demand by employers.

