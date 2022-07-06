Tuesday's Derecho: Highest wind gusts recorded across the region.

The storms that swept across the region on Tuesday have officially been classified as a derecho. Here are some of the highest wind gusts recorded:
Huron, SD - 96 mph
Agar, SD - 91 mph
Wall Lake, SD - 85 mph
Spencer, SD - 80 mph
Sioux Falls, SD - 80 mph
Hartley, IA - 79 mph
Salem, SD - 78 mph
Wolsey, SD - 78 mph
Mason City, IA - 68 mph
Algona, IA - 64 mph
Rock Rapids, IA - 64 mph
Magnolia, MN - 64 mph
Forest City, IA - 59 mph
Iowa Falls, IA - 59 mph
Des Moines, IA - 52 mph
Oelwein, IA - 50 mph
Perry, IA - 50 mph