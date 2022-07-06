 Skip to main content
Tuesday's Derecho: Highest wind gusts recorded across the region.

Max Wind Gusts (7/5/22)

The storms that swept across the region on Tuesday have officially been classified as a derecho. Here are some of the highest wind gusts recorded:

Huron, SD - 96 mph

Agar, SD - 91 mph

Wall Lake, SD - 85 mph

Spencer, SD - 80 mph

Sioux Falls, SD - 80 mph

Hartley, IA - 79 mph

Salem, SD - 78 mph

Wolsey, SD - 78 mph

Mason City, IA - 68 mph

Algona, IA - 64 mph

Rock Rapids, IA - 64 mph

Magnolia, MN - 64 mph

Forest City, IA - 59 mph

Iowa Falls, IA - 59 mph

Des Moines, IA - 52 mph

Oelwein, IA - 50 mph

Perry, IA - 50 mph

