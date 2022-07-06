Tuesday's complex of thunderstorms officially being called a derecho

An intense complex of thunderstorms raced across parts of the Upper Midwest on Tuesday, stretching from eastern Montana, through South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, and into Wisconsin and Illinois. The National Weather Service issued numerous Severe Thunderstorms Warnings as these storms were racing across the region. Some of the most extreme wind gusts were found in South Dakota, with gusts over 90 mph at times.
Due to the scale of the wind damage and high wind gusts reports, the National Weather Service is officially calling this a derecho. By definition, a derecho is a widespread, long-lived wind storm that is associated with a complex of thunderstorms. When the wind damage swath extends for more than 240 miles and includes wind gusts of at least 58 mph or greater along most of its length, then the event may be classified as a derecho.