Tuesday will feature the chance for a few rain showers

Tuesday Forecast

Tuesday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine along with the chance for a few scattered showers. Most of the area will stay, but a few of us will have to deal with some rain showers moving through. The rain would only last about 5-10 minutes, and then it's back to partly cloudy skies.

