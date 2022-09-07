Tuesday plane crash victims were both from Rochester

ELLSWORTH, Wisconsin – The victims of a fatal plane crash near Red Wing have been identified.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says John Zeman, 28, and Ethan Smith, 20, were both from Rochester, MN, and died in Tuesday’s crash about one half mile west of the Red Wing Regional Airport. Their plane, a 2012 Glass Air Super II SFT, went down around 1:39 pm in a field near Highway 35.
The Sheriff’s Office says the plan departed Rochester at 12:30 pm Tuesday for a training flight to the Red Wing airport in Bay City, WI.
The National Traffic Safety Board is investigating the crash and says it will take several months for the investigation to be completed.