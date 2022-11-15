Tuesday is "America Recycles Day"

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Tuesday marked America Recycles Day, a day set aside to recognize the importance of recycling, and which materials can be recycled.
While we've long been told that recycling will save the planet, a lot of everyday materials that seem fit to recycle actually aren't.
Things like glass, paper, aluminum cans, and plastics number 1, 2, and 5 are acceptable for curbside pick up.
However, a lot of materials like other plastics, including shopping and garbage bags, are not able to be processed.
"America Recycles Day does provide some national recognition to really the importance of recycling, which has many benefits - conserving resources, preventing pollution," shared Anthony Wittmer, Communications Specialist at Olmsted County Environmental Resources.
"We do a great job in Olmsted County for the most part," Wittmer said. "About 44% of the waste we generate can be recycled. That's higher than the rest of non-metro Minnesota counties, which are about 38%."
While we do a fantastic job of recycling here, it remains crucial to know which materials must be hauled personally to the Olmsted County Recycling Center Plus - where other plastics and materials like electronics and batteries can safely be disposed of.
Olmsted County asks residents to take this into consideration and remember to be aware of which materials can be recycled - and a full list can be found on the Olmsted County Environmental Resources website.