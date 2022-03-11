TSA extends mask mandate for transportation, including RPT and RST

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Federal officials are extending the requirement for masks on planes and public transportation through mid-April while taking steps that could lead to lifting the rule.
While the mask requirement for Olmsted County government buildings has been lifted, masks are still required on Rochester Public Transit buses and in RPT facilities as well Rochester International Airport by order of the Transportation Security Administration and the CDC.
The mask mandate was scheduled to expire March 18, but the TSA has extended the requirement through April 18.
TSA says the extra month will give the CDC time to develop new policies that will consider the number of cases of COVID-19 nationally and in local communities, and the risk of new variants.
The TSA enforces the rule, which extends to planes, buses, trains and transit hubs.
Nick Lemmer, Public Transit Communications Coordinator for the City of Rochester says public transit is one of the safest public places people can gather.
“Air circulation is quite frequent on board a bus. We have advanced air filtration systems, and operators are protected by plexiglass barriers - so we’ve just got a number of measures in place to make sure our buses are as safe as can be,” Lemmer explains.
Dan Kruse is flying to Phoenix, he tells KIMT this is the first time he's worn a mask in nearly two months.
He is on board with the potential changes.
"I just want people to stay healthy, we want to be able to have the country back open up fully at some point, and we'll get there, it's just going to take some time,” he says. “If you take baby steps, and things can slowly open up in the county like they've been doing, keep from regressing and going backwards, I think that's gonna be the ultimate goal so we don't end up back where we were two years ago,” says Cruse.
TSA will make a decision by April 18th on masks that could impact RPT buses and air travel.