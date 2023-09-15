Try Transit Week kicks off on Monday

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Rochester Public Transit's Try Transit Week starts on September 18th and goes through September 22nd. On Wednesday, all routes will be free all day. Local officials will be participating in Try Transit Week, so you might end up riding the bus with Rochester Mayor Kim Norton. They'll be giving out goodies, like stickers and snacks, in order to thank fellow passengers. Also, you'll be able to grab a Try Transit Week passport from a RPT bus and record four different types of trips during Try Transit Week in order to earn a five-liter dry bag. Nick Lemmer, one of RPT's communications coordinators, said that riding public transit can help better our environment.
“Every single transit bus could remove up to fifty vehicles from the road when it’s moving along at full capacity, so by mo-removing personal vehicles from the road that also saves gasoline and is a little bit more efficient way to move people through town. It also is a-saves the wear and tear on our infrastructure, our roads and so forth, so buses tend to be a very efficient way to move people and in that way they’re also sustainable," Lemmer said.
If you ride RPT during Try Transit Week, you can get your name entered into a drawing for a variety of prizes. Some of those prizes include a $100 Target gift card and a $50 gift card for local dining.