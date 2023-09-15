Try Transit Week kicks off on Monday

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Minnesota, Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted and Mower Counties. In Wisconsin, Taylor, Clark and Buffalo Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&