TruStile employees raise $27,000 for Toys for Tots

NORTHWOOD, Iowa - A North Iowa-based employer is sharing the love this holiday season by participating in Toys for Tots, along with KIMT, our Giving Your Best partner Diamond Jo Casino and the North Iowa Marine Corps League.
Employees at TruStile have been gathering toys for families in need for the past two weeks, with pick up day on Monday. The Grinch was one of those contributing to the cause this year.
"It's been a rough couple of years. Everyone here is so giving and caring as a community. I only thought it fitting to come down from the cave and help out."
Altogether, TruStile raised $27,000 to help kids in need.