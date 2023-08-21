Trump/Biden rematch coming says Iowa State Fair Straw Poll

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Straw Poll at the Iowa State Fair is predicting the 2024 Presidential election will be a rematch of 2020.
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump, and Libertarians Raymond Wagner and Chase Oliver received the most straw poll votes in each of their political parties.
“We conduct the State Fair Straw Poll each year to encourage voter registration and participation in Iowa’s General Elections. Voting is the best way to ensure Iowans’ voices are heard, and I want every eligible Iowan to register to vote,” says Secretary Pate. “It is always interesting to see the final results because historically, the State Fair Straw Poll, while unscientific, has been a fairly accurate indicator of official election results.”
Pate says of the three candidates featured in the Democratic straw poll, Joe Biden received the most votes with 66.97% of votes, followed by Robert F. Kennedy (18.76%), and Marianne Williamson (14.27%). Of the 13 candidates featured in the Republican straw poll, Donald Trump received the most votes with 42.47% of votes cast, followed by Ron DeSantis (15.31%), Tim Scott (11.09%), and Vivek Ramaswamy (9.37%). Raymond Wagner and Chase Oliver were tied for the most votes in the Libertarian Party, each receiving 18.88% of votes cast.
Secretary Pate says he also polled fairgoers on their favorite Iowa State Fair food. Pork Chop on a Stick lead the pack with 16.88% of the vote, followed closely by Barksdale’s State Fair Cookies (15.88%), and Corn Dog (15.72).